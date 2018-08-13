EtherDelta Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $342.00 (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last week, EtherDelta Token has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherDelta Token token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. EtherDelta Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $342.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015710 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00294819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00185663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000143 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EtherDelta Token Profile

EtherDelta Token was first traded on January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. EtherDelta Token’s official website is crowdsale.etherdelta.com . EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta

EtherDelta Token Token Trading

EtherDelta Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherDelta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherDelta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

