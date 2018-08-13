Esure Common Stock (ESUR) Stock Price Up 31%

Esure Common Stock (LON:ESUR) rose 31% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 271.60 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 267.20 ($3.41). Approximately 20,497,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,910% from the average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.60).

ESUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.76) price target on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Esure Common Stock to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.02) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on Esure Common Stock from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.08) price target on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Esure Common Stock from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Esure Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 274 ($3.50).

About Esure Common Stock (LON:ESUR)

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Esure Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esure Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.