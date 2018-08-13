ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ESSA Pharma an industry rank of 120 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.43). sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESSA Pharma stock. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,084,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. ESSA Pharma comprises approximately 3.0% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned 18.77% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is developing EPI-506 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

