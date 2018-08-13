Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CES Energy Solutions Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.

CES Energy Solutions opened at C$4.70 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.34.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$300.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.45 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Dale Zandee sold 8,554 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$47,389.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,331 shares of company stock worth $177,484 and have sold 29,102 shares worth $148,705.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

