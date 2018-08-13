Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57.

PE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities started coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Parsley Energy opened at $30.28 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.48.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.02 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 129.3% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,078,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,000. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

