Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Liu now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSOD. ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Cornerstone OnDemand opened at $53.53 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $55.31.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 10.03%.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $79,850.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,666,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,806 shares of company stock worth $6,709,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

