Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shawcor Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (SCL)

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of Shawcor opened at C$28.07 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$23.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.10.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.