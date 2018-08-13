Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $182,000 Position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

PennantPark Investment opened at $7.68 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $527.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

