Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,455 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $898,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF opened at $33.84 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

