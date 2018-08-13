Envestnet Inc (ENV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envestnet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

NYSE ENV opened at $58.95 on Monday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $159,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 1,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $110,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,685 shares of company stock worth $1,580,888. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

