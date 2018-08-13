Envestnet (ENV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Envestnet, Inc. is an independent provider of technology-enabled, Web-based investment solutions and services to financial advisors. The Company’s technology platform allows financial advisors to provide their clients with a wide range of investment solutions and services. It offers risk assessment and selection of investment strategies, asset allocation models, research and due diligence, portfolio construction, proposal generation and paperwork preparation, model management and account rebalancing, account monitoring, customized fee billing, overlay services covering asset allocation, tax management and socially responsible investing, aggregated multi-custodian performance reporting and communication tools, as well as access to a range of third-party asset custodians. Envestnet focuses its technology development efforts and its sales and marketing approach on addressing financial advisors’ front, middle and back office needs. Envestnet, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 266,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $33,134.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,888 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Envestnet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,651,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,887 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,791,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,297,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

