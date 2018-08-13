Entravision Communication (EVC) CFO Sells $187,193.76 in Stock

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) CFO Christopher T. Young sold 35,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $187,193.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entravision Communication opened at $5.40 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $479.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.50. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Entravision Communication had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Entravision Communication and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Entravision Communication by 57.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

