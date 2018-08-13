EnSync Inc (ESNC) Short Interest Down 0.7% in July

EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,551,912 shares, a drop of 0.7% from the July 13th total of 2,569,387 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnSync from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of EnSync and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of EnSync opened at $0.35 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. EnSync has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. EnSync had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 85.43%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the commercial and industrial building, utility, and off-grid markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs and controls the flow of electricity, as well as offers aggregation and monetization opportunities for providing utility grid services; DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity; and Agile Hybrid advanced energy storage system, an energy storage system to deliver power and energy for behind-the-meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings.

