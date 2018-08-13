Enservco (ENSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 89.94% and a negative net margin of 43.71%.

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Enservco in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

