Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shares Down 6%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 2,337,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,541,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $553.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

