Eni SpA (ENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.19).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENI shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of ENI stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching €15.99 ($18.17). The company had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 1 year low of €12.94 ($14.70) and a 1 year high of €15.44 ($17.55).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

