Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 32,746 Shares of Hortonworks Inc (HDP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.16% of Hortonworks worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 164,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 410,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDP. ValuEngine upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hortonworks from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

NASDAQ:HDP opened at $21.73 on Monday. Hortonworks Inc has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. analysts predict that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hortonworks news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 2,851 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $49,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,681.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 148,898 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $2,537,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,580. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

