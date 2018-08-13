Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.20 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 913,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. CNH Industrial NV has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 20.95%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. research analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.