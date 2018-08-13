Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.08 Million Holdings in GTT Communications Inc (GTT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.10% of GTT Communications worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter worth about $123,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicola Adamo bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $202,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $276,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,770,124.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,955,510. 23.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BWS Financial started coverage on GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

GTT Communications opened at $32.80 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

