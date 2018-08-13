Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 106,926 Shares of Archrock Inc (AROC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 112.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 570.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,176,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,286.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,034,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 959,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth about $10,394,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archrock news, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $790,381.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $150,959.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at $853,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. FBR & Co raised their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Archrock opened at $13.35 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.00 and a beta of 2.92. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.19%. analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently -265.00%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

