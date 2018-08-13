Engine Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (EGCC)

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Engine has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Engine has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $263,483.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Engine token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Engine alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015725 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00292839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00182134 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000141 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Engine

Engine’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc . The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com

Buying and Selling Engine

Engine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Engine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Engine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Engine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.