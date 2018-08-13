Energy Focus Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (EFOI)

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Focus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Energy Focus’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 40.01%.
EFOI opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.03. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.46.
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
