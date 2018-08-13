Energy Focus Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (EFOI)

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Focus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Energy Focus’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 40.01%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EFOI. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Energy Focus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Energy Focus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

EFOI opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.03. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.46.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

