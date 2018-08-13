Energous (WATT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WATT. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Energous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

Get Energous alerts:

Shares of WATT opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Energous has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Energous had a negative return on equity of 201.72% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. research analysts expect that Energous will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $80,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 10,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $163,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,325 shares of company stock valued at $530,581 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Energous by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.