Endo International PLC (ENDP) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Endo International in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Endo International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of Endo International opened at $15.65 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.49. Endo International has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 237.45% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.