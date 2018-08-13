Endo International (ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.65. Endo International shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 8112975 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 237.45% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Endo International by 84.2% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

