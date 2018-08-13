Endeavour Silver (EXK) Shares Down 8.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 1,457,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,255,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $5.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of -0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 283,099 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 493,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 218,954 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

