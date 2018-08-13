Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

ECPG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of ECPG opened at $39.85 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $349.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 654,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

