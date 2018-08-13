Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Position Raised by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 64.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $12,820,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

In related news, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,258,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health opened at $57.67 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Encompass Health Corp has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

