Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 32.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,140,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after buying an additional 282,153 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.4% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after buying an additional 372,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 138,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge opened at $35.88 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.516 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.06%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

