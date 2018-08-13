Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENBL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners opened at $17.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.04%.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,025.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,377,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 882,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 339,429 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 236,330 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 796,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 51,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 714,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.