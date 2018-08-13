Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $62,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric opened at $73.86 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.48%.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

