Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent Biosolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Argus began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Emergent Biosolutions opened at $55.03 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 15,785 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $822,556.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,543.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,377 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $70,433.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,538 shares of company stock worth $2,798,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 333,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

