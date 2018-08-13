Emclaire Financial (EMCF) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) has been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emclaire Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 48.3640719683105 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ EMCF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.25. 384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Lucco sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

