ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. equinet set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €11.13 ($12.94).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €10.60 ($12.33) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 52 week high of €20.48 ($23.81).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

