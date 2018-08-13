Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Eli Lilly And Co has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Eli Lilly And Co has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co opened at $102.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $19,919,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,735,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,162,378.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,575,728 shares of company stock valued at $144,624,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.