Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Holdings Cut by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 16,156 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $2,118,374.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,692 shares of company stock valued at $27,399,480. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

Electronic Arts opened at $131.32 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.63 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

