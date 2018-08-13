EggCoin (EGG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One EggCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EggCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EggCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004037 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00269373 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002857 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000499 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00064000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000210 BTC.

EggCoin Coin Profile

EggCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015.

EggCoin Coin Trading

EggCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EggCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EggCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EggCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

