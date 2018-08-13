Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stake Decreased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ecolab by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,620,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,217,000 after purchasing an additional 833,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,809 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,006,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,236,000 after purchasing an additional 378,720 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1,925.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 341,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 324,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,001,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,323,000 after purchasing an additional 288,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab opened at $146.86 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,544,526.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,863.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $311,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,800 shares of company stock worth $6,308,471 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.18.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

