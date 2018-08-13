eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $8,681.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00916028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002785 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004156 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013649 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

