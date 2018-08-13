eBitcoin (EBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,588.00

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. eBitcoin has a market cap of $732,250.00 and approximately $1,588.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015825 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00291662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00183631 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000140 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin launched on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

