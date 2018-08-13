eBay Inc (EBAY) Holdings Raised by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,507,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $543,547,000 after buying an additional 247,719 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,498,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,963,000 after buying an additional 733,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,231,752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $298,483,000 after buying an additional 1,019,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 676.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,411,341 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,992,000 after buying an additional 5,585,174 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,157,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $223,267,000 after buying an additional 317,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.09 on Monday. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $352,200.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,353,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,267 shares of company stock worth $3,711,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

