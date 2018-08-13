Eaton Vance (EV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Eaton Vance have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters. Further, its earnings estimate has remained stable ahead of its third quarter fiscal 2018 results. While revenue growth is expected to continue, mainly driven by steadily improving assets under management (AUM), mounting expenses will likely hurt its bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, high debt levels might limit the company’s flexibility in terms of procuring additional finance.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $65.50 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.63.

EV opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,009,000 after acquiring an additional 270,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,254,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,240,000 after acquiring an additional 195,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,961 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,787,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

