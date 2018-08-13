EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GeoPark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,510,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $8,658,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 122.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 202,103 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 4.5% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 200,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GeoPark opened at $17.37 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. GeoPark Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GeoPark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

