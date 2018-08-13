EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Nanometrics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 12,967.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 32.1% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NANO. BidaskClub downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nanometrics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of Nanometrics opened at $41.83 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,797,220.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Bentley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $568,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,250.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.