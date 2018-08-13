Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,209,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,624,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CT Mason purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $97.63 on Monday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $393.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

