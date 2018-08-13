Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Unit Co. (UNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Unit were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 407,495 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Unit by 1,156.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 383,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unit by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,468,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,306,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unit by 5.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,470,000 after buying an additional 161,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNT has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Unit in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:UNT opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 2.87. Unit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.88 million. Unit had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

