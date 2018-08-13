Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

DNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

NYSE:DNB opened at $141.94 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.78 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2,480.2% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.