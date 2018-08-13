Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 72.53% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 24,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,897. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $75,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Duke Realty by 148,447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 598,245 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 39,261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,054,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,695,000 after buying an additional 4,043,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 734,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 162,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

