Duerr (DUE) PT Set at €43.00 by equinet

equinet set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.88 ($83.58).

DUE stock opened at €41.04 ($47.72) on Thursday. Duerr has a 52 week low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 52 week high of €120.55 ($140.17).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

