Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.51.

NYSE RDY opened at $32.24 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $549.32 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 142,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,225,000 after acquiring an additional 153,920 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

